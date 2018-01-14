Overview of Dr. Erin Lehman, MD

Dr. Erin Lehman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.



Dr. Lehman works at UnityPoint Clinic OB/GYN - Lakeview in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.