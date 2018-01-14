Dr. Erin Lehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Lehman, MD
Overview of Dr. Erin Lehman, MD
Dr. Erin Lehman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Lehman's Office Locations
Unitypoint Clinic Obgyn - Lakeview6000 University Ave Ste 203, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2200
Unitypoint Health - Des Moines Iowa Methodist Medical Center1660 60th St, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 343-1290
Unitypoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center1200 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 241-6249Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Had a stressful and concerning medical condition in which we spent 8 hrs in the ER with other medical personnel who were unsure on how to best proceed that is until Dr Lehman came in and took over. Incredibly professional and her overall skill set in communicating with us and helping us understand was a huge relief. She ended up performing emergency surgery. Whatever she gets paid it’s not enough.
About Dr. Erin Lehman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1003018243
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehman has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.