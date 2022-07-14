Overview of Dr. Erin Little, MD

Dr. Erin Little, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chiropractic Institute Of New York and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Little works at Life Span Physicians Group in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.