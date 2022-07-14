Dr. Erin Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Little, MD
Overview of Dr. Erin Little, MD
Dr. Erin Little, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chiropractic Institute Of New York and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Little works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Little's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Associates407 East Ave Ste 250, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 606-1620
-
2
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5990WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Little?
Dr. Little is very attentive and makes sure that all options are reviewed. She takes cues from how you want to mive forward with treatments and takes all things into account before just sending you for tests or throwing you on random medications.
About Dr. Erin Little, MD
- Rheumatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1770978835
Education & Certifications
- Chiropractic Institute Of New York
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Little has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Little works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.