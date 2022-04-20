Overview

Dr. Erin Long, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Long works at Intercoastal Medical Group Inc in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Rosacea and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.