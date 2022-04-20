Dr. Erin Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Long, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erin Long, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Intercoastal Medical Group Inc3333 Cattlemen Rd Ste 106, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 379-1799
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Long for over 10 years and she is excellent. She is fast but she is super smart and detailed. Office staff is great as well.
About Dr. Erin Long, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1215965181
Education & Certifications
- St Marys Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Princeton U
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Rosacea and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.