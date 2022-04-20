See All Dermatologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Erin Long, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erin Long, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Long works at Intercoastal Medical Group Inc in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Rosacea and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Intercoastal Medical Group Inc
    3333 Cattlemen Rd Ste 106, Sarasota, FL 34232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 379-1799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Rosacea
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Treatment frequency



Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Apr 20, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Long for over 10 years and she is excellent. She is fast but she is super smart and detailed. Office staff is great as well.
    Katherine — Apr 20, 2022
    About Dr. Erin Long, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215965181
    Education & Certifications

    • St Marys Hospital
    • Wash U, School of Medicine
    • Princeton U
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Long has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Long works at Intercoastal Medical Group Inc in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Long’s profile.

    Dr. Long has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Rosacea and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

