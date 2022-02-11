Overview of Dr. Erin Macdonald, MD

Dr. Erin Macdonald, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from St. George's University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Macdonald works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Roseville, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.