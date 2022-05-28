See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Spring Hill, FL
Dr. Erin Mateer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erin Mateer, MD

Dr. Erin Mateer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.

Dr. Mateer works at Suncoast OB/GYN and All Women's Midwifery in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mateer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spring Hill
    4003 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 263-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Women's Health Center
    11343 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 592-0225
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Advanced Women's Health Center
    221 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 666-0544
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Nature Coast Surgical Specialists
    11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 208, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 592-0225
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jeanie P — May 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Erin Mateer, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174966998
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MedStar Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    • MedStar Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Mateer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mateer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mateer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mateer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mateer has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mateer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mateer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mateer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mateer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mateer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

