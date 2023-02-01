Dr. Erin Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Moore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Sw Med School Dallas Tx and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, PA Baptist Downtown Office836 Prudential Dr Ste 1804, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 644-3302
Jacksonville Vascular Center6820 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 289-9600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Moore and staff are friendly, professional, and get things done in a timely manner. Dr Moore is prepared before the visit and has a plan ready when he sees you. I drive 3 hrs to see Dr Moore because he knows my history and I trust him, plus the the efficiency of his staff.
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Univeristy of Kentucky
- University Of Texas Sw Med School Dallas Tx
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moore speaks Spanish.
