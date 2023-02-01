See All Vascular Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Erin Moore, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (13)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erin Moore, MD

Dr. Erin Moore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Sw Med School Dallas Tx and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.

Dr. Moore works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, PA Baptist Downtown Office
    836 Prudential Dr Ste 1804, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 644-3302
  2. 2
    Jacksonville Vascular Center
    6820 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 289-9600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Dr Moore and staff are friendly, professional, and get things done in a timely manner. Dr Moore is prepared before the visit and has a plan ready when he sees you. I drive 3 hrs to see Dr Moore because he knows my history and I trust him, plus the the efficiency of his staff.
    — Feb 01, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Erin Moore, MD
    About Dr. Erin Moore, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1033119037
    Education & Certifications

    • Univeristy of Kentucky
    • University Of Texas Sw Med School Dallas Tx
