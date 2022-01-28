Dr. Erin Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erin Moore, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
-
1
Erin Moore MD904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-4605Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Dr. Moore has been my dermatologist for six years. I am extremely skin cancer prone and require annual skin checks. Each year she remembers which moles are of concern and completes her checks quickly but thoroughly. I understand her bedside manner can come across as brusk but I’ve found she’s just straight-forward and no BS. That said, she’s very knowledgeable and will always answer questions if you have them, including in follow-up via MyChart if they don’t come to mind during the visit. I think the issues with scheduling and her wait time are the fault of the Polyclinic and not the doctor herself. I have weird skin with lots of suspect moles that grows over stitches faster than it should and she is always observant and cognizant of these concerns. After multiple biopsies, secondary removals, and an ongoing photographic record of concerning moles, I trust her to address any and all skin concerns I have.
About Dr. Erin Moore, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1114188687
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.