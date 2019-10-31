See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lexington, KY
Dr. Erin Moore, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erin Moore, MD

Dr. Erin Moore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.

Dr. Moore works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Clinic
    1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 (859) 258-4530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Itchy Skin
Arthritis
Dyslipidemia
Itchy Skin
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Dyslipidemia
Itchy Skin
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 31, 2019
    Patient, compassionate and smart. Highly recommend.
    About Dr. Erin Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134383854
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

