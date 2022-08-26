Overview of Dr. Erin Bader, MD

Dr. Erin Bader, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Bader works at Uhhs Westlake Surgery Center in Westlake, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.