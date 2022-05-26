Dr. Erin Page, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Page, DDS
Overview
Dr. Erin Page, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY At Buffalo.
Locations
Capital Smiles1541 Union St, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 508-6426
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Care Credit
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was always afraid of the dentists, but not with her. She is very informative and explains everything she's going to do. A her staff are very friendly.
About Dr. Erin Page, DDS
- Dentistry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1972739928
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
- SUNY At Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Page has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Page using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Page. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.