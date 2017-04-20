See All Podiatrists in Encinitas, CA
Dr. Erin Paige Majors, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Erin Paige Majors, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Encinitas, CA
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erin Paige Majors, DPM

Dr. Erin Paige Majors, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.

Dr. Majors works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Majors' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    332 Santa Fe Dr Ste 110, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 943-6700
  2. 2
    Encinitas Podiatry Group
    501 N El Camino Real Ste 201, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 436-8667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Majors?

    Apr 20, 2017
    I am currently a patient of Dr. Majors. She has an excellent bedside manner, thoroughly explains things, is very knowledgeable & instantly put me at ease. I had a Bilateral Bunionectomy & although recovery will take time, Dr. Majors has made it all worth it. I was so happy & impressed with her work seeing my feet unbandaged for the first time. There was very little swelling and the new x-rays looked great. She clearly cares for her patients & is dedicated to achieving the best results possible!
    KAB in Carlsbad, CA — Apr 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Erin Paige Majors, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erin Paige Majors, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Majors to family and friends

    Dr. Majors' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Majors

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erin Paige Majors, DPM.

    About Dr. Erin Paige Majors, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356656482
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kentucky Podiatric Residency Program At Norton Audubon Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Paige Majors, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Majors has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Majors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Majors works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Majors’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Majors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majors.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Erin Paige Majors, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.