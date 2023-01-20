Dr. Erin Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Patton, MD
Overview of Dr. Erin Patton, MD
Dr. Erin Patton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Patton's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners at Greenwich Village, 3rd Floor7 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011 Directions (646) 973-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patton takes her time, listens to me, explains things thoroughly, and is just excellent to work with. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Erin Patton, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053531566
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patton has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.