Overview of Dr. Erin Patton, MD

Dr. Erin Patton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Patton works at Northwell Health Physician Partners at Greenwich Village, 3rd Floor in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.