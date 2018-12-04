See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Tyler, TX
Dr. Erin Phillips, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erin Phillips, MD

Dr. Erin Phillips, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Longview Regional Medical Center and UT Health Athens.

Dr. Phillips works at Trinity Clinic Neurosurgery in Tyler, TX with other offices in Mineola, TX and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phillips' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Clinic Neurosurgery
    910 E Houston St Ste 330, Tyler, TX 75702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 510-8848
  2. 2
    Christus Trinity Clinic Mineola
    1302 N Pacific St, Mineola, TX 75773 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 569-5383
  3. 3
    Real Time Neuromonitoring Associates, PC & Affiliated Entities
    336 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 346-8182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • Longview Regional Medical Center
  • UT Health Athens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Myasthenia Gravis
Gait Abnormality
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Myasthenia Gravis
Gait Abnormality

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2018
    Knowledgeable, informative, compassionate and patient.
    Kathryn Kennedy in Flint — Dec 04, 2018
    About Dr. Erin Phillips, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114977949
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

