Dr. Erin Phillips, MD
Overview of Dr. Erin Phillips, MD
Dr. Erin Phillips, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Longview Regional Medical Center and UT Health Athens.
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
Trinity Clinic Neurosurgery910 E Houston St Ste 330, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 510-8848
Christus Trinity Clinic Mineola1302 N Pacific St, Mineola, TX 75773 Directions (903) 569-5383
Real Time Neuromonitoring Associates, PC & Affiliated Entities336 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 346-8182
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Longview Regional Medical Center
- UT Health Athens
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Knowledgeable, informative, compassionate and patient.
About Dr. Erin Phillips, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
