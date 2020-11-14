Overview

Dr. Erin Pratt, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans



Dr. Pratt works at Acadiana Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Sinusitis, Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.