Dr. Erin Roesch, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Toledo Medical College and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0031Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My sister-in-law was treated by Dr. Roesch. She is brilliant, thorough and happy a great deride manner. She left nothing to chance. Dr. Roesch researched extensively to find safe and effective treatments for advanced HER2— and networked with the Region’s brightest medical experts. Her case manager. Kelly, was superb too. Recommend highly!
About Dr. Erin Roesch, MD
- Breast Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1336464262
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Toledo Medical College
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
