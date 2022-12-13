Overview of Dr. Erin Salinas, MD

Dr. Erin Salinas, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Salinas works at Compass Oncology - Rose Quarter in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.