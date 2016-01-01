Overview of Dr. Erin Shanks, MD

Dr. Erin Shanks, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.



Dr. Shanks works at ABC Pediatrics in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.