Dr. Erin Smith, MD

Internal Medicine
6 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erin Smith, MD

Dr. Erin Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Smith works at Colorado Springs Internal Medicine PC in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

    Colorado Springs Internal Medicine PC
    175 S Union Blvd Ste 350, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    About Dr. Erin Smith, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093160756
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE
    • Internal Medicine
