Dr. Erin Steidl, DO is accepting new patients.
Dr. Erin Steidl, DO
Overview of Dr. Erin Steidl, DO
Dr. Erin Steidl, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dickson, TN. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center.
Dr. Steidl works at
Dr. Steidl's Office Locations
Women's Health Center111 Highway 70 E Ste H, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 703-2583
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steidl?
I really liked my prenatal appointments with Dr. Steidl! She was very informative and listened to any concerns or questions. She followed up immediately when she felt there was a potential concern (both of which turned out to be false positives). She is a little hesitant for the all-natural approach where showers or not being monitored the entire time is concerned. My birth experience was fast and without any real issues and was completely natural without medication. She took action immediately to help me push my baby out when he had his cord wrapped around his neck and his shoulders were stuck. I would definitely recommend her! She even gave us a cute little spoon as a congratulations gift!
About Dr. Erin Steidl, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1407065675
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital - Dallas|Methodist Hospital Of Dallas
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steidl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steidl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steidl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steidl works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Steidl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steidl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steidl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steidl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.