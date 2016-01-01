Dr. Erin Switzer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Switzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Switzer, DO
Overview
Dr. Erin Switzer, DO is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Switzer works at
Locations
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Erin Switzer, DO
- Critical Care Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1801994884
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Switzer works at
