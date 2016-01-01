Overview

Dr. Erin Switzer, DO is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Switzer works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.