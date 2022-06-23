Dr. Erin Syers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Syers, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erin Syers, DO
Dr. Erin Syers, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Syers' Office Locations
1
Chandler2055 W Frye Rd Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-3600
2
Arizona Maternity & Women's Clinic14961 W Bell Rd Ste 175, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 547-7205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Gilbert3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 203, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 821-3600
4
Queen Creek Office37100 N Gantzel Rd Ste 106, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 917-6480
5
MomDoc Women for Women5656 S Power Rd Ste 137, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 917-6480Friday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
6
Mesa Office10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 507, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 917-6480
7
Maricopa Office21300 N John Wayne Pkwy Ste 121, Maricopa, AZ 85139 Directions (480) 917-6480
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I visited Dr. Syers 06/21/2022 at her new location, Omnia Women's Health Center. I presented medical records from my physical therapist showing muscle weakness, & any other medical records on paper I could find. I've been suffering since 2019, going from doctor to doctor, specialist to specialist, & I can confidently say that I trust Dr. Syers and her team. She took the time she needed to look over my records before starting my evaluation. She then asked me to tell her my story since it seemed to her that I have been on quite a journey, which I definitely have been & was happy to have a professional truly listen to me & ask good/ relevant questions. She was very knowledgeable and considerate. I FINALLY got the answer I knew to be true, moderate prolapse. THANK YOU for validating my conditions. Omnia just opened up three months ago! I am very hard to please, considering all that I have gone through with the medical system, I am forever grateful for Dr. Syers! DO doctors are the best!!
About Dr. Erin Syers, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063772010
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center of Central Georgia
- Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Baylor University
