Dr. Erin Syers, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erin Syers, DO

Dr. Erin Syers, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Syers works at Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ, Gilbert, AZ, San Tan Valley, AZ, Mesa, AZ and Maricopa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Syers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chandler
    2055 W Frye Rd Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-3600
  2. 2
    Arizona Maternity & Women's Clinic
    14961 W Bell Rd Ste 175, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 547-7205
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Gilbert
    3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 203, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-3600
  4. 4
    Queen Creek Office
    37100 N Gantzel Rd Ste 106, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-6480
  5. 5
    MomDoc Women for Women
    5656 S Power Rd Ste 137, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-6480
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Mesa Office
    10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 507, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-6480
  7. 7
    Maricopa Office
    21300 N John Wayne Pkwy Ste 121, Maricopa, AZ 85139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-6480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Gateway Medical Center
  • Banner Ironwood Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Erin Syers, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063772010
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Medical Center of Central Georgia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Syers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Syers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Syers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Syers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

