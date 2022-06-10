Dr. Erin Talaska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talaska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Talaska, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.
Dr. Talaska's Office Locations
Lakeside Interventional Radiology16901 Lakeside Hills Ct, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 597-8775
Alegent Creighton Women's Health 81st & Center8141 W Center Rd Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 391-3870
Chi Health Clinic Urgent Care-161st & West Maple16101 Evans St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68116 Directions (402) 758-5870
Alegent Creighton Clinic Lakeside16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 401, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 758-5870
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Talaska?
Practices with knowledge and compassion
About Dr. Erin Talaska, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1427265230
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talaska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talaska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talaska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talaska has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talaska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Talaska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talaska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talaska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talaska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.