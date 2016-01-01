Dr. Erin Thackeray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thackeray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Thackeray, MD
Dr. Erin Thackeray, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora) and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Directions
Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636 DirectionsMonday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health-Ely Clinic300 W Conan St, Ely, MN 55731 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic11134 N State Road 77, Hayward, WI 54843 Directions
Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic730 E 34th St, Hibbing, MN 55746 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic2501 Keenan Dr, International Falls, MN 56649 Directions
Essentia Health-Northern Pines Clinic (Aurora)5211 Highway 110, Aurora, MN 55705 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic1180 Chandler Dr, Spooner, WI 54801 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1457472268
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora)
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Dr. Thackeray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thackeray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thackeray has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thackeray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thackeray. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thackeray.
