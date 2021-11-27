See All Psychiatrists in Boston, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Erin Valenti, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (16)
Map Pin Small Boston, MA
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erin Valenti, MD

Dr. Erin Valenti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Valenti works at Erin Valenti, MD in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Valenti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Erin Valenti, MD
    137 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 645-8948

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 27, 2021
    Dr. Valenti is an amazing person! She’s the kind of a doctor who talks with you and not at you. She’s a bit quirky but she is as authentic as it gets. She has gently explored challenging areas with me, and when necessary (because it has been at times), firmly advised on next steps especially as it pertained to matters of safety. One more thing, she is part of a rare breed of psychiatrists who are willing to invest more time to understand the underlying issues and the best course of action as opposed to just throwing more pills at patients. She is an amazing doctor to work with.
    About Dr. Erin Valenti, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275875353
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard Longwood Psychiatry Residency Training Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Valenti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valenti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valenti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Valenti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valenti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

