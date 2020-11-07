Dr. Vavro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erin Vavro, MD
Dr. Erin Vavro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI.
Vgw LLC20225 E 9 Mile Rd Ste 100, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 779-8700
Ascension Medical Group Cornerstone New Baltimore Family Physicians35050 23 Mile Rd Ste B, New Baltimore, MI 48047 Directions (586) 725-0477
Masonic Medical Center21099 Masonic Blvd, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48082 Directions (586) 296-6213
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
One of the most compassionate physicians I have ever met! Goes above and beyond for her patients
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1881186005
- Family Practice
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vavro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vavro.
