Dr. Erin Wallace, MD
Dr. Erin Wallace, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.
USMD Mansfield Pediatrics Clinic252 Matlock Rd Ste 330, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 527-5977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This was our first visit as new patients and I thought the doctor, office and staff were amazing. The clinic looks cute and kid friendly, receptionists were very sweet, the MA working with dr. Wallace was awesome, kind, patient and friendly. Dr. Wallace was superb, she took her time to go over health concerns, she even had a great recommendation for a test that no one before mentioned. She was super respectful when examining our girl, she made it light and fun for the kiddo. She was professional and knowledgable. We left feeling happy and confident, I am glad we chose her as the new provider.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1396952263
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wallace using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
