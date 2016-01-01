Overview of Dr. Erin Washburn, DO

Dr. Erin Washburn, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monroe, NC. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Washburn works at Novant Health Child & Adolescent Medical Group - Monroe in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.