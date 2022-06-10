Dr. Erin Westerholm, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westerholm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Westerholm, DO
Overview of Dr. Erin Westerholm, DO
Dr. Erin Westerholm, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westerholm's Office Locations
- 1 120 N Miller Rd Ste 100, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 473-7172
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Westerholm since moving to Texas in 05’. She is an excellent physician that pays close attention to all of my needs. I’m well informed when I leave her office and I trust her medical expertise.
About Dr. Erin Westerholm, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westerholm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westerholm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westerholm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westerholm speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Westerholm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westerholm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westerholm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westerholm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.