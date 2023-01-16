Overview of Dr. Erion Qamirani, MD

Dr. Erion Qamirani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center and Maury Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Qamirani works at Mid-Tennessee Bone & Joint in Columbia, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.