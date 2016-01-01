Dr. Erjola Balliu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balliu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erjola Balliu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erjola Balliu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Balliu works at
Locations
Lakeland Regional Medical Center3030 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 687-1250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Erjola Balliu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Albanian
- 1194967851
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
