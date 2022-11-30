Dr. Marte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erlin Marte, MD
Dr. Erlin Marte, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orchard Park, NY.
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 857-8801Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
My first visit. I am very impressed by Dr. Marte's professional knowledge of pituitary disorders, his friendly and kind personality. I look forward to his treating my condition.
Dr. Marte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marte has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Marte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.