Dr. Erlinda Reyes, MD

Pediatrics
3.1 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erlinda Reyes, MD

Dr. Erlinda Reyes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of the Philippines and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Reyes works at Erlinda T. Reyes, MD in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reyes' Office Locations

    Erlinda T. Reyes, MD
    Erlinda T. Reyes, MD
200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 220, San Jose, CA 95116
(408) 413-1182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Erlinda Reyes, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922024017
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Interfaith Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of the Philippines
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erlinda Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reyes works at Erlinda T. Reyes, MD in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Reyes’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

