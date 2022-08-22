Overview of Dr. Erlinda Taclob, MD

Dr. Erlinda Taclob, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Taclob works at 100 Main Medical Associates in Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.