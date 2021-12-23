Dr. Ernest Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Bailey, MD
Overview of Dr. Ernest Bailey, MD
Dr. Ernest Bailey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
Timpanogos716 W 800 N Ste 300, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 264-5409
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is incredibly kind and so good with children. Took his time to answer questions and resolve concerns. He is a wonderful doctor
About Dr. Ernest Bailey, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1114985314
Education & Certifications
- U IA Hlth Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
