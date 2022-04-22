Overview of Dr. Ernest Braxton, MD

Dr. Ernest Braxton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Frisco, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Vail Health Hospital.



Dr. Braxton works at Vail - Summit Orthopaedics in Frisco, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.