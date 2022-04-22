Dr. Ernest Braxton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braxton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Braxton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ernest Braxton, MD
Dr. Ernest Braxton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Frisco, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Vail Health Hospital.
Dr. Braxton's Office Locations
Frisco360 Peak One Dr Ste 180, Frisco, CO 80443 Directions (970) 398-4143
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Vail Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The PA was very thorough. The X-ray machine is in the office and the tech made sure he got clear views. Dr. Braxton is a medical vet who served on the battlefield in horrible conditions. He is compassionate, and brilliant. He uses research based innovations in surgery to minimize risks and complications. He is the talk of the valley. Many of my friends have experienced great pain relief after their surgeries with Dr. Braxton.
About Dr. Ernest Braxton, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
