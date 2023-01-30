Dr. Ernest Cimino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cimino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Cimino, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Cimino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pennington, NJ. They completed their residency with IU Health University
Locations
Bucks County Kidney Specialists PC2 Capital Way Ste 238, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (215) 493-2231
Yardley Plastic Surgery1666 Edgewood Rd Ste 2, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 493-2231Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cimino has been a trusted physician to me for about 13 years. He initially removed a melanoma from my cheek and has followed me for various other skin lesions and removals since. He is very thorough, gentle with surgery and always has a good aftercare plan. He is an excellent plastic surgeon and I do not hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Ernest Cimino, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Plastic Surgery
