Overview of Dr. Ernest Clyburn, MD

Dr. Ernest Clyburn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Clyburn works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.