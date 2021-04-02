Dr. Ernest Conrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Conrad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ernest Conrad, MD
Dr. Ernest Conrad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Conrad works at
Dr. Conrad's Office Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-4880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann - Rockets Orthopedic Hospital5420 West Loop S Ste 2400, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 486-3550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely. He explained the enchondroma in my right upper leg and rechecked it for change in size or type. I am looking forward to visiting him again soon.
About Dr. Ernest Conrad, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1023194883
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conrad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conrad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conrad works at
Dr. Conrad speaks Dutch.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Conrad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conrad.
