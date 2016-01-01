Overview

Dr. Ernest De Leon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas - Manila Philippines|University of Santo Tomas, Manila and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. De Leon works at HCA Florida Lake City Primary Care in Lake City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.