See All Plastic Surgeons in Aventura, FL
Dr. Ernest Digeronimo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ernest Digeronimo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (144)
Map Pin Small Aventura, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ernest Digeronimo, MD

Dr. Ernest Digeronimo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Digeronimo works at Ernest M Digeronimo MD PA in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Digeronimo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Plastic Surgery
    19495 Biscayne Blvd Ste 200, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 933-2988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 144 ratings
    Patient Ratings (144)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Digeronimo?

    Feb 25, 2020
    Hi my name is Julie Dr G is the best that there is I had many things done by him all perfect. I would like to name him Dr Aventura
    Julie — Feb 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ernest Digeronimo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ernest Digeronimo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Digeronimo to family and friends

    Dr. Digeronimo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Digeronimo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ernest Digeronimo, MD.

    About Dr. Ernest Digeronimo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346450392
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Englewood Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernest Digeronimo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digeronimo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Digeronimo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Digeronimo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Digeronimo works at Ernest M Digeronimo MD PA in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Digeronimo’s profile.

    144 patients have reviewed Dr. Digeronimo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digeronimo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digeronimo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digeronimo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ernest Digeronimo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.