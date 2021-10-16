Dr. Ernest Eggers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eggers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Eggers, MD
Overview of Dr. Ernest Eggers, MD
Dr. Ernest Eggers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Eggers' Office Locations
Louisville Office4130 Dutchmans Ln Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-1794Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pomeroy and Rhoads Orthopaedics4331 Churchman Ave Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 364-0902Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eggers replaced both my knees and did a fabulous job. I would recommend him above anybody else. There is no better orthopaedic doctor or surgeon.
About Dr. Ernest Eggers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisville Genl Hosp
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eggers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eggers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eggers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Eggers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eggers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eggers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eggers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.