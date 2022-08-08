Dr. Ernest Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Graves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernest Graves, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Graves works at
Locations
-
1
Central Texas Colon and Rectal Surgeons4106 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 503-5149Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graves?
Dr Graves took care of my baby in 1984 at Ochsner. Anneliese was on ECMO and I was in Georgia. My mom was with her. Dr Graves was so sweet and kind which was wonderful but also very dedicated to her care. He was a blessing and much appreciated. Thank you!
About Dr. Ernest Graves, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1578547188
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Alston Ochsner Medical Foundation
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graves works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.