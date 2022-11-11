Overview

Dr. Ernest Haeusslein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Highland Lakes, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Williamson.



Dr. Haeusslein works at Seton Heart Institute in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.