Dr. Ernest Hook, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Folsom, CA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ernest Hook, DPM

Dr. Ernest Hook, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Dr. Hook works at Folsom Podiatry Office Inc in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom
Dr. Hook's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ernest J. Hook Dpm Inc.
    1580 Creekside Dr Ste 110, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 984-7912

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • BPS Healthcare
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Joint Benefit Trust
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Ernest Hook, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174614051
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernest Hook, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hook accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hook works at Folsom Podiatry Office Inc in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hook’s profile.

    Dr. Hook has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

