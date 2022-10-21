Overview of Dr. Ernest Howard, MD

Dr. Ernest Howard, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Howard works at Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Cumming in Cumming, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA, Decatur, GA, Snellville, GA and Villa Rica, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.