See All Podiatrists in Saint Charles, IL
Dr. Ernest Isadore, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ernest Isadore, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Saint Charles, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ernest Isadore, DPM

Dr. Ernest Isadore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Isadore works at St. Charles Podiatry Associates in Saint Charles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Isadore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Charles Podiatry Associates
    2210 Dean St Ste H, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 377-5001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Isadore?

    May 19, 2021
    I would recommend Dr Isadore to anyone having a problem with feet. He is so professional and kind. Was dreading my visit with an ingrown toenail but he put me at ease right away, told me everything he was going todo and almost didn't know when he treated me.
    Barbara Angell — May 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ernest Isadore, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ernest Isadore, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Isadore to family and friends

    Dr. Isadore's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Isadore

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ernest Isadore, DPM.

    About Dr. Ernest Isadore, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558379008
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Medicine &amp; Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernest Isadore, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isadore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Isadore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Isadore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Isadore works at St. Charles Podiatry Associates in Saint Charles, IL. View the full address on Dr. Isadore’s profile.

    Dr. Isadore has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isadore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Isadore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isadore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isadore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isadore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ernest Isadore, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.