Dr. Ernest Johnson III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ernest Johnson III, MD
Dr. Ernest Johnson III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Stanly and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson III works at
Dr. Johnson III's Office Locations
Metrolina Nephrology Assoc. (Concord)433 Copperfield Blvd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 951-1294
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ernest Johnson III, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043223977
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Stanly
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
