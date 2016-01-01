See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Concord, NC
Dr. Ernest Johnson III, MD

Internal Medicine
24 years of experience

Dr. Ernest Johnson III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Stanly and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson III works at Metrolina Nephrology Assoc. (Concord) in Concord, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Metrolina Nephrology Assoc. (Concord)
    433 Copperfield Blvd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1294

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Vitamin D Deficiency
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Dr. Ernest Johnson III, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1043223977
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Nephrology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Atrium Health Cabarrus
    • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
    • Atrium Health Stanly
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

