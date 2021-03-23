Overview

Dr. Ernest Julius, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Julius works at Intermountain Medical Group in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Abdominal Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.