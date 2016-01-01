See All Family Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Ernest Kaufman, MD

Family Medicine
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ernest Kaufman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Kaufman works at KAUFMAN, ERNEST R MD in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaufman, Ernest R MD
    929 W TURNEY AVE, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 265-0441

About Dr. Ernest Kaufman, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306079694
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kaufman works at KAUFMAN, ERNEST R MD in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kaufman’s profile.

Dr. Kaufman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

