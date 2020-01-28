See All Ophthalmologists in Wellesley, MA
Dr. Ernest Kornmehl, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (70)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ernest Kornmehl, MD

Dr. Ernest Kornmehl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Kornmehl works at Kornmehl Laser Eye Associates in Wellesley, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kornmehl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kornmehl Laser Eye Associates
    54 Washington St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 237-3366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Keratitis
Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Meibomitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Eileen — Jan 28, 2020
    About Dr. Ernest Kornmehl, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1104816842
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Ee Infirm/harvard
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven/Med School
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernest Kornmehl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornmehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kornmehl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kornmehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kornmehl works at Kornmehl Laser Eye Associates in Wellesley, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kornmehl’s profile.

    Dr. Kornmehl has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kornmehl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornmehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornmehl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornmehl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornmehl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

